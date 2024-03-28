iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.38 and last traded at $65.14. Approximately 54,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 66,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.04.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $490.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,010,000 after purchasing an additional 238,550 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,842,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.