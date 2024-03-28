iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.59. 652,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,307. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

