Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.30. 549,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.24 and a 200 day moving average of $223.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $249.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

