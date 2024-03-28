Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,233 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of APD traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.37. 1,439,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,263. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

