Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.92. 23,063,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,247,379. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.14. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

