Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.93. 2,262,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,143. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.