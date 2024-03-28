Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,116,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,135,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

