Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,297 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,080 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,282,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,304 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.24.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,141,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,288. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

