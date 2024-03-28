Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,564 iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 981,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after purchasing an additional 568,091 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,376.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 840,772 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 667,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,461,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 394.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,829. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

