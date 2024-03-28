Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $340,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 289,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after buying an additional 176,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.74. 227,016 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

