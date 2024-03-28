Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,236 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QLTA stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $47.48. 111,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,135. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

