Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 14,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $247.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

