Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.69. 3,316,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,984. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $172.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

