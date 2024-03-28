Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 69.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PAI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,894. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

