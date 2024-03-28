Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.69.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 264,000 shares of company stock worth $26,368,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $117.89. 21,018,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,961,887. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $122.46. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

