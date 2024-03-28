New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Short Interest Down 53.6% in March

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the February 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 17,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

