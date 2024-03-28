Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 13,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 44,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.21.
Nubeva Technologies Company Profile
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
