NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Trading Down 14.9%

Shares of NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Free Report) traded down 14.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

NV Gold Stock Down 14.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.12.

NV Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV Gold Corporation identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database. It also holds interests in the Cooks Creek project located in Lander County, Nevada; the Frazier Dome project situated in Nye County, Nevada; the Swiss Permits located within the Communes of Medel/Lucmagn, Disentis/Muster, and Sumvitg in Canton Graubunden, and southeastern Switzerland; the Slumber Gold Project situated in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Green Gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada; the SW Pipe project situated in Lander County, Nevada; the Sandy Gold project located in Lyon County, Nevada; the Cone project situated in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Darby Flats Project located in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.