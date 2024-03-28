Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $950.93 million and approximately $36.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.85 or 0.05050411 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00077053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00025470 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00018140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004582 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

