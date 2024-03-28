OMG Network Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $155.27 million and approximately $17.63 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00077126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00024762 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001427 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

