Oxen (OXEN) Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $6,808.09 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,407.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.28 or 0.00827016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00134377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00045922 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00058936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00194631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00134034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000674 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,281,679 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

