Pepe (PEPE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $775.83 Million

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Pepe token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pepe has a market cap of $3.33 billion and approximately $775.83 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pepe has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pepe Profile

Pepe’s genesis date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000759 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 353 active market(s) with $642,518,297.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

