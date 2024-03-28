PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the February 29th total of 397,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,583,000. Natixis bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth $797,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,095. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

