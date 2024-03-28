Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in March

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PZRIF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 801. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.