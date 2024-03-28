Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $128,085.60

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Portal (IOU) token can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00002995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portal (IOU) has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and $128,085.60 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 2.2485112 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $133,188.86 traded over the last 24 hours.”

