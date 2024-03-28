Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.60 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 76.20 ($0.96). 464,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 774,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.97).

Reach Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market cap of £249.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Reach Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 4.46 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Reach

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

