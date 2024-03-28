RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.62. 177,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 106,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
