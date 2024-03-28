RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.62. 177,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 106,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 587,505 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 443.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 103,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

