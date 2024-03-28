Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Trading Down 1.9%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 20,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 707% from the average daily volume of 2,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Rotork Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

