RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the February 29th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
