RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the February 29th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OTCMKTS RWEOY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $33.99. 51,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,544. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.84. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

