Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the February 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SGLDF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Sabre Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

