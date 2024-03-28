Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the February 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of SGLDF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Sabre Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.26.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre Gold Mines
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.