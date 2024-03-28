Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the February 29th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 103,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 150.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

