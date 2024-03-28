SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $175.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,710,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

