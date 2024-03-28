SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,919 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,597,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.70. The company had a trading volume of 475,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,309. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average is $120.67. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $131.91. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

