Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Shares Down 4.1%

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, canine security, reception, loss prevention, screening, and track and trace services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

