Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 383.6% from the February 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

SEKEY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.97. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.