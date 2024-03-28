Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. Has $865,000 Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. lowered its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,919 shares during the period. H World Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in H World Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,350,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,253,000 after purchasing an additional 766,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in H World Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,404,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in H World Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in H World Group by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,084,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,827,000 after purchasing an additional 699,246 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in H World Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.70. 2,670,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,702. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

