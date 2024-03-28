Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Drops By 55.6%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

