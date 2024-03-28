Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Drops By 52.9%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 29th total of 823,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,878.0 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
MHSDF stock remained flat at $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.92.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
