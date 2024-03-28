Short Interest in Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Decreases By 55.4%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,900 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the February 29th total of 1,265,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 352.4 days.

Obayashi Price Performance

OBYCF stock remained flat at $11.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Obayashi has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

