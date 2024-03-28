Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Grows By 100.0%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scor Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 52,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,481. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.23. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

