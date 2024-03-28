Short Interest in South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Expands By 300.0%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $82.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About South Atlantic Bancshares

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. South Atlantic Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

