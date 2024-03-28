Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Declines By 51.9%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,300 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 29th total of 687,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.

SCBFF stock remained flat at $8.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.82. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

