Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 0.2 %
SGAPY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.
About Singapore Telecommunications
