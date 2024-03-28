Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 0.2 %

SGAPY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

About Singapore Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.