Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 442,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 472,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
Skyharbour Resources Stock Up 7.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.51.
About Skyharbour Resources
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
