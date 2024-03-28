Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 201.5% from the February 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.1 days.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SLTTF remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

About Slate Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.