Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 201.5% from the February 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.1 days.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
SLTTF remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.
About Slate Office REIT
