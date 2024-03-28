SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Down 22.4%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) fell 22.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 746,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,028% from the average session volume of 66,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

SolGold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.65.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Featured Stories

