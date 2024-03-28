SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,386 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,369,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,428,000 after buying an additional 379,273 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.51. 7,002,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,440,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.