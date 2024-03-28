SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 339,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 951,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 338,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,738. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.