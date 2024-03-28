Sui Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $512.34 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Sui token can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00003019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $512.34 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sui alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,916,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,230,916,717.7942307 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 2.02447831 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $1,098,129,597.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.