Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 71.9% in March

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the February 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS SCMWY traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $61.42. 6,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $318.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

